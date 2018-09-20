The raccoon was caught red-handed. Then -- to add insult to injury -- cops took a selfie of him in the act.

What to Know A raccoon was caught red-handed in a woman's bathroom cabinet

Police were able to safely capture and release the furry intruder

But not before taking a selfie with the raccoon first

A raccoon busted pawing through a woman's bathroom cabinet was subjected not to a mugshot, but to a selfie.

The rogue raccoon was looking somewhat guilty when it was caught with its arm in the bathroom cabinet of a home in Pinellas County, Florida, this week.

"A masked bandit!" Pinellas County Sheriff's Office captioned a photo of the perp on Facebook." The raccoon is shown perched atop the bathroom cabinet with its tail hanging down, one paw in the cabinet, the other gripping the mirror for stability.

The woman "was quite surprised to find this furry intruder in her home when she woke up!" police said.

The officers said they were able to catch and release the vain intruder safely, but not before taking a quick selfie.