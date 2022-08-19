Questions Surround 2 Bodies Found With Gunshot Wounds in NJ Parked Car

Detectives in New Jersey want to know how a man and a woman wound up dead inside a parked vehicle Friday morning.

Officials in Paterson said the two bodies were found around 11:40 a.m. near Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue inside a dark-colored vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Both of the bodies had apparent gunshot wounds, but it wasn't immediately clear who the gunman was or if there were any outstanding suspects.

Details were limited by Friday afternoon, as investigators combed through the vehicle searching for more clues. Officials said additional information would be released when they had more.