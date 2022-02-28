Queens Woman Dies 3 Months After Brutal Rock Assault

A Queens woman who had her skull bashed in during a brutal attack with a rock in late November has died of her injuries, her family confirmed Monday.

GuiYing Ma, 62, was sweeping a sidewalk on Nov. 26 when she was attacked by a man sleeping on the sidewalk. The attack caved in her skull and caused serious brain damage.

She awoke from a coma in early February, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries the evening of Feb. 22.

The NYPD confirmed her death will be reclassified as a homicide. The suspect, Elisaul Perez, has not been hit with any additional charges yet.

A GoFundMe to help her family with expenses raised more than $180,000, and the top-tier law firm Paul, Weiss has been providing them pro bono legal assistance.