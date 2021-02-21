Queens Synagogue Vandal Who Painted Swastika Captured in Security Image

Police in New York City released a surveillance image of the man suspected of painting a swastika at the site of the Rego Park Jewish Center in Queens last week.

The man wanted for the anti-Semitic crime targeted the building around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to police. He vandalized a sign at the building's front steps with a marker before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police on Sunday released a surveillance image that appeared to capture the suspect; it wasn't clear where or when the photo was taken.

In addition to efforts by city police to find the suspect, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the ongoing investigation. The same day he ordered an investigation into similar anti-Semitic graffiti painted on an NYU building.

"This hateful act is the work of a coward who only seeks to instill fear in our communities, and it will not be tolerated," Cuomo said in a statement.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards condemned the violence in his borough, noting the attack against an Asian woman in Flushing the day before and the vandalism discovered Wednesday were "digusting acts of anti-Asian and anti-Semitic hate."

"Queens residents should also be vigilant in reporting and speaking out against such acts of hatred and in showing support for our neighbors when they are attacked," he added.

QNS reported the graffiti was removed after police responded to the scene by City Council candidate Avi Cyperstein.