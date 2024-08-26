MTA

18-year-old running from platform fight fatally struck by train in Queens: police

E/F/M/R trains were severely impacted going in both directions for much of the afternoon

By NBC New York Staff

Train service was disrupted heading into the Monday evening rush hour after a platform fight turned deadly, police sources confirmed.

Two men reportedly broke out into a fight around noon at the Elmhurst Ave Station in Queens, according to law enforcement. The fight started on the platform, before the younger man, 18, fled onto the tracks and down into the tunnel where he was struck and killed by an F train, police said.

Police said the body was recovered between the Elmhurst and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue stops.

The second man, 19 years old, was treated for minor injuries. It wasn't clear if he was expected to face any criminal charges.

E/F/M/R trains were severely impacted going in both directions for much of the afternoon.

Police officers and MTA personnel were at each of the impacted stations redirecting commuters as the evening rush hour got underway.

