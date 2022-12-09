Queens Substitute Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Student in School

New York City Department of Education substitute teacher Vernon Jerom was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a student at the Queens intermediate school where he worked.
Police say the 77-year-old put his hands forcefully on the neck of the student.
According to police, the child did not suffer visible injuries and did not complain of any pain.
Jerom is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child.
NBC New York has reached out to the NYC Department of Education for comment.