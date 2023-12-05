Queens stabbing rampage victims identified

What to Know Four family members were killed in a violent stabbing spree at a Far Rockaway residence early Sunday, police officials said

The 38-year-old relative allegedly behind the attack confronted responding police and was shot to death by one of the officers he slashed

In all, five people died and an additional victim and two police officers were hospitalized from injuries sustained in the pre-dawn knife attack

Authorities have identified the four family members killed in a violent stabbing spree at a Queens home over the weekend that also left two police officers injured.

Two of the victims in the Far Rockaway rampage were children. The NYPD identified them late Monday as 11-year-old Miklia James and 12-year-old Rojean Davis. Also killed were 44-year-old Suzette Taylor-Davis and Richmond Davis, who was believed to have been in his 30s. All four lived at the Beach 22nd Street house where they were discovered.

The 38-year-old Bronx man allegedly behind the Sunday attack was confronted by two patrol officers responding to a 911 around 5 a.m. in the Far Rockaway neighborhood, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said at a press conference hours after the violent ordeal.

Courtney Gordon was leaving the residence with luggage when the responding officers stopped him, according to Maddrey. After the officers tried asking the man a couple of questions, he said Gordon drew a knife and used it to slash one cop in the neck and the other in the head.

One of those officers managed to pull his service weapon and fire a shot at the knife-wielding man, subduing him on the spot, Maddrey explained. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead, and the officers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say five people, including the suspected attacker, died in Far Rockaway.

Any potential motive behind the attack is not yet known, but police said a 911 caller was being interviewed at a police station and would hopefully "shed some light" on what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.