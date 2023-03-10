Queens Serial Rapist Indicted for Kidnapping, Attacking Victims — Including Teen Girls: DA

A suspected serial rapist who is believed to have attacked three people, two of whom were teenage girls, has been indicted on a slew of charges — and faces spending the rest of his life behind bars.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Andres Portilla was indicted Friday on charges including kidnapping, rape and multiple other sex crime charges.

"The brutality inflicted upon these vulnerable young women is unspeakable. This indictment is the first step toward providing some measure of justice to the victims and their families," Katz said.

The attacks on three people, a 21-year-old woman and two 15-year-old girls, took place within a span of four months in Queens, police said previously.

The alleged assaults began in Sept. 2022 in Elmhurst, which involved one of the teens, a runaway from Long Island, according to police. According to the charges, Portilla invited her back to an apartment where he held her captive and assaulted her physically and sexually — causing permanent injuries.

After leaving the apartment, Portilla kept the girl captive in his car and continued to assault her, often used a dangerous instrument, the charges stated.

While still keeping the first girl restrained in the car, the 28-year-old lured another underage teen into his vehicle, and attacked her as well. Police said that second victim was kidnapped and assaulted near Yellowstone Boulevard and 62nd Avenue in Forest Hills.

It wasn't until after midnight on New Year's Day 2023 that police said the case expanded, when a 21-year-old woman said she was lured into Portilla's car near Queens Plaza South and 27th Street under the guise of letting her use a phone charger. The victim was held captive for days as he assaulted her multiple times, before he released her.

The suspect was apparently spooked after finding a photo of a missing person flyer on one of the victim's phones, according to police. He let her go, and was quickly picked up by the NYPD.

Portilla, who lives in East Elmhurst, is due back in court on April 11. If convicted, he faces consecutive sentences of 25 years to life in prison.

Attorney information for Portilla was not immediately available.