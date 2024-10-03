Man tries to rob NYC bakery with a rifle

Authorities are looking for a man in a blue bandana who tried to rob a Queens bakery with a rifle, police say.

Jarring surveillance video shows the man point the long gun at someone off-camera in the Jamaica shop. He shoves chairs out of his way as he approaches a shelf with freshly baked bread.

Police say he demanded money, and the employee ran out the back door.

The gunman then left. He was last seen driving south on 97th Street in a dark SUV. No injuries were reported in the attempted robbery, which happened Sept. 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.