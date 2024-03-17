Queens Night Market tickets on sale for special sneak preview nights

The famous Queens Night Market is back this year for a ninth time, opening in late April, with special “sneak preview” nights of the food and drink that make the event so iconic.

Tickets for the preview nights are now on sale. The limited $5 tickets are designed to help lessen the rush on opening night crowds that the annual spring food extravaganza typically attracts.

The preview night tickets are being sold for April 13 and 20. Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated to charities, organizers have said.

Children ages 12 and under get in for free.

The official opening night of the Queens Market will be held on April 27.

Attending the regular market nights is free, and all food vendor prices are capped at a $5-6 maximum.

The market’s organizers have teased some of this year’s delicious offers, including Egyptian hawawshi, Venezuelan cachapas, and Ukrainian blintzes. TimeOut has a full list of all the vendors.

Parking is limited, so anyone coming out to the market is encouraged to take public transportation.