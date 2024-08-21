Woman dies after NYC broom attack, police say

A 55-year-old Queens woman died after being whacked in the head with a broom during some sort of domestic dispute a day ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Juanita Dallas died of her injuries at a hospital after she was found injured near 164th Street and 108th Avenue, near where she lived. It wasn't clear if she had been in her home at the time.

According to police, officers responding to a call about an assault in progress in the area around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday were told that Dallas had gotten into an argument with a 29-year-old man who lives on 91st Avenue. The connection between the two wasn't clear, but authorities said the dispute was domestic in nature.

At one point, the 29-year-old allegedly grabbed a broom and hit Dallas in the head. She succumbed to her injuries at a h hospital.

He was taken into custody and charged with murder with depraved indifference, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and criminal possession. No other details were immediately available.