Queens Senator Pitches MLB to Bring All-Star Game to Citi Field

A state Senator from Queens is taking a big swing to bring Major League Baseball's All-Star Game to the New York City borough after the organization pulled the game from Atlanta in response to Georgia's new voting law.

Senator Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris wrote a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in support of the league's decision to move the game out of Georgia and pitched the league to bring its big game to the Big Apple.

"There is no place in America that better symbolizes what our country stands for than Queens - home of Citi Field and the New York Mets. The most diverse county in the United States was also among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this would be a fitting tribute to honor the all-stars of our community," Gianaris wrote.

The league announced Friday afternoon it was pulling their summer All-Star Game from Atlanta in objection to the state's controversial new voting laws.

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB draft,” Manfred said. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called Manfred's move a "knee-jerk reaction" and another example of "cancel culture."

Citi Field has some recent history with the All-Star Game -- the stadium last hosted the annual game in 2013.

