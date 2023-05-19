86-Year-Old Accused of Murder in NYC Woman's Staircase Death

An 86-year-old Queens man has been charged with murdering a 78-year-old woman who was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their building this week, authorities say.

Ovidio Porras also is accused of tampering with physical evidence and criminal contempt in the Wednesday death of Luz Porras. She was found in a first-floor stairwell in the Woodhaven home on 91st Street where the two lived.

The NYPD says she had trauma to her face.

Information on a possible attorney for Ovidio Porras wasn't immediately available.

It wasn't immediately clear if they were married.