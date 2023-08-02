Queens man charged with 2 murders after brother found dead in garbage bag, mom in home

A Queens man was charged with multiple counts of murder after his brother's body was discovered in a garbage bag earlier in the summer, while his mother was found dead inside the family's home down the street just hours later, police said.

Roscoe Danielson was initially arrested July 6 and faced half a dozen charges including weapon possession, concealment of a corpse, and tampering with evidence, according to police. That came after detectives made the gruesome discovery of a man's body inside a garbage bag on 104th Street near Northern Boulevard in Corona during the afternoon of July 5, police said.

Surveillance video from a camera across the street showed a man in a white shirt dragging what appeared to be a heavy bag from the home, then dumping the bag not far away, in front of a day care center on a scorching hot day. The person found inside the bag was identified as 31-year-old Kyle Danielson, and the person who was allegedly dragging the bag was his 41-year-old older brother, Roscoe.

The NYPD previously said a 911 call led officers to where Danielson's body was left, wrapped up inside a sheet and garbage bag. One man said he called police because he saw blood near the bag and when he touched it with his leg, he suspected the worse.

"The body was here and the smell was so strong, the body had been here for a while," another neighbor said.

About 12 hours after Danielson's body was found, the body of his mother, 58-year-old Cheryl Myrick, was uncovered down the street on the second floor of the family's home. The deaths were both determined to be homicides, which led to murder charges being filed against Roscoe Danielson on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said the younger brother had a puncture wound to his back and that Myrick suffered injuries to her torso.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the deaths. An investigation is ongoing.