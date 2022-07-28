Queens Man Attacked, Robbed By 3 Men As He Rode E-Bike to Get Late-Night Food

A man riding an e-bike in Queens was blindsided by three men who beat and robbed him in an attack that was so brutal, he spent the night in the emergency room.

With his arm in a sling and seven staples in his head, Jose DeJesus Ortega-Mendoza is in constant pain and is constantly reminded of the night he was beaten and sent to the hospital by these strangers.

Earlier this week, the 23-year-old rode his e-bike around 9:30 p.m a couple blocks from his home in Astoria to pick up dinner at 14th Street and 30th Road. Ortega-Mendoza said he bought his food and had just left the corner deli.

That's when the three men tackled him and then smashed him in the head with bottles as he was on the ground. The trio then took off with his e-bike.

"They hit me in the head with hard objects," Ortega-Mendoza told NBC New York in Spanish. The men didn't saw a word during the attack, he said.

Healing from his physical injuries, Ortega-Mendoza is wrestling with emotional scars, as he’s frightened to leave the house at night and wonders how he will be able to pay rent.

The e-bike was his livelihood, necessary for his job delivering food. A a new bike will cost hundreds of dollars, something Ortega-Mendoza doesn’t have right now.

"That's my income, that’s my job and without it I can’t work," he said.

Ortega-Mendoza said the pain he feels in his arm and his head keeps him from sleeping, but he said he was willing to share his terrifying ordeal in order to hopefully lead to an arrest, which he said would bring some comfort.