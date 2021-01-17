Queens Man Arrested for Bizarre Stabbing Death of Father Faces 25 Years in Prison

The 30-year-old man arrested for the stabbing death of his 72-year-old father has been charged with murder and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, the Queens district attorney said Sunday.

Police on Thursday found the victim in a Queens bathroom and three other people unconscious in the living room of the residence after possible being poisoned.

Jaimie Walker was taken into custody at the scene on Hempstead Avenue in Queens Village. Officers found him acting erratically when they responded to a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. from a man saying he had killed his father.

That man, identified as Loandows Walker, was the victim found in the bathroom. Three unconscious people-- a 70-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman -- in the living room with no visible injuries, police said.

District Attorney Melinda Katz said the 32-year-old suspect is alleged to have stomped on his father's head and chocked him before stabbing him several times in the neck.

Walker has been additionally charged with criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a police precinct interview room following his arrest. According to Katz, he's accused of breaking the legs off a table in the interview room and using it to shatter a two-way glass mirror.

Officials said all three of the unresponsive people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Sources familiar with the investigation say all the victims are related. Detectives were waiting on toxicology reports to determine what may have sickened them.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed an extensive response of fire trucks and ambulances. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

It wasn't immediately clear if Jaimie Walker had an attorney.

