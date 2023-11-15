Queens landlord faces murder charges after confessing to horrific triple slaying in likely dispute with tenants: Police

A landlord is facing murder charges in what appears to be a landlord-tenant dispute that turned deadly and left three people dead.

The landlord, now identified as 54-year-old David Daniel, walked into a police station and admitted to stabbing three people to death inside their Queens home in what police discovered was a horrific triple murder, according to police.

Daniel entered the 113th precinct stationhouse Tuesday morning "as calm as possible" and said he was having issues with his tenants, NYPD Assistant Chief Kevin Williams said at a press conference. When the officer he was speaking to asked more about it, the man said he "did something bad" at the address, according to Williams.

Daniel is now facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Police went to the two-story house with a white-picket fence on Millburn Street in St. Albans around 7 a.m. Tuesday after the suspect, who has not yet been identified, admitted to grisly slaying, Williams said. Officers found a man and a woman both dead in the basement.

Another victim, a second woman, was found in an upstairs bedroom. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement sources said all three people found in the home suffered multiple stab wounds.

The ages and identities of the victims were not immediately clear. Police have not shared how the victims all knew each other.

The man who admitted the killings to police was taken into custody at the precinct, with charges against pending, Williams said. Neighbors described the suspect as a nice guy who would wave hello to people, but mostly kept to himself.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz was at the scene later in the morning.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not say whether there was a history of complaints at the address.