NYC Husband Stabbed Wife After Running Her Over With SUV While Kids Watched: Cops

The 36-year-old Queens man charged with attempted murder and child endangerment, among other crimes, for allegedly intentionally running over his wife while their three young boys were in his SUV also stabbed the woman, police said Wednesday as they shared more chilling details in the case.

Stephen Giraldo allegedly sat in a Ford Explorer outside the Flushing building where his wife lived with their sons, ages 6, 9 and 11, with his headlights on Tuesday morning, apparently lying in wait for her, according to police. She walks out and heads toward the SUV around 5:15 a.m., jarring surveillance footage shows, and Giraldo allegedly floored it, crashing into her as their children watched in horror. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It turned out Giraldo had stabbed her, too, after allegedly running over her, police say. She remained in critical condition as of the NYPD's last update. He was taken into custody at the scene. The children were not hurt.

It wasn't immediately clear in whose custody they were placed.

In addition to attempted murder and child endangerment, Giraldo is accused of assault, reckless endangerment and weapons possession in the case. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.