Queens

Queens HS Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Groping Student, Sending Suggestive Texts

A Queens high school teacher was arrested Thursday night for allegedly groping a female student last week and sending suggestive texts to another student.

Shannon Hall, 31, faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated harassment. Authorities would not identify the high school where he teaches.

Hall allegedly touched a student's breast area and sent the texts to the other student on May 25,

His arrest came just hours after a Connecticut teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen student and sending inappropriate texts to others.

