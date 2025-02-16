90-year-old mom, 2 kids killed in overnight house fire in Queens

An overnight fire possibly sparked in the basement of a Queens home left a family of three dead.

FDNY officials said three people were pulled from the Bayside home on 208th Street after crews rushed to the home around 2:40 a.m.

Longtime neighbors said a mother and her two adult children lived in the home for decades.

Fire officials believe the blaze started in the basement of the home before spreading to the first and second floors.

According to police, a 90-year-old woman, 54-year-old woman, and 56-year-old man were in the home at the time.

Neighbors said the man cared for his mother and sister.

Fire marshals were working to determine the cause of the fire.