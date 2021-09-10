Far Rockaway

Queens Hospital Roof Engulfed in Flames as Black Smoke Fills NYC Sky

A huge plume of thick black smoke ascends from the top of a Queens hospital.
More than 100 firefighters have been dispatched to a hospital in Queens where a fire has already filled the clear blue skies with a thick black smoke.

The first fire crews rushed to St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway shortly after 5 p.m. for reports of a roof fire, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

Video and images of the buildings blaze quickly popped up on social media as the top of the hospital burned.

Black smoke filling the sky above Queens seen from JFK Airport.
Black smoke fills the sky above Queens seen from JFK Airport.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

This story is developing.

