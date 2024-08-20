Two women in U-Haul fled high-impact crash in Queens that killed 56-year-old pedestrian: Police

A Queens pedestrian was struck and killed after being caught in a crash between two vehicles early Tuesday morning, as officers search for two people who ran from a truck involved in the collision, police said.

The crash happened at Kissena Boulevard and Horace Harding Expressway around 12:29 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

A U-Haul truck and a Honda sedan collided and ended up on the sidewalk hitting and killing a 56-year-old man, police said. It's unclear which vehicle struck the pedestrian and how the crash initially occurred.

Two women in the U-Haul truck left the scene and police are looking for them, officers said. The 42-year-old male driver of the sedan was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The scene was active for hours as the investigation continued. It appeared a streetlight was knocked over during the collision and a sneaker could be seen on the ground.

Police have not released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed.