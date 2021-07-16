justin wallace

Queens Grand Jury Indicts Suspect in Shooting Death of 10-Year-Old Justin Wallace

The Queens District Attorney has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a 10-year-old boy inside a relative's home during a party last month.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Jovan Young faces up to 25 years to life in prison if he's convicted in the murder of Justin Wallace, who was shot and killed in Far Rockaway on June 5. Young was arraigned in court on Thursday on charges of murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He has pleaded not guilty on all the charges, the New York Post reported.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise ordered Young to be held without bail and his next court date is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Two of Justin's neighbors are facing also various weapons charges in connection to his death, police said. Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said Ashram and Elizabeth Lochan were involved in a dispute in an ongoing parking issue that led to the shooting which killed the 10-year-old boy and injured his uncle.

They face up to seven years in prison if convicted.

