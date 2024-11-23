Woman hit by cars, dies after jumping from Uber on Long Island Expressway

A woman died after jumping out of the backseat of a moving car Saturday morning in Queens on the Long Island Expressway, according to police.

Law enforcement sources said the 32-year-old had been riding eastbound in the back of an Uber when she jumped out of the car near the Kissena Boulevard overpass around 1:40 a.m.

At least oncoming driver struck the woman and did not stay on the scene, police said. The driver of the rideshare, however, did stick around and cooperate with police.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the woman to leap out of the moving car. There was no one else inside the Uber besides the woman and the driver, according to police.

The woman's identity had not been released by late Saturday.

Multiple lanes of the expressway from Main Street and Kissena Boulevard were closed for several hours Saturday morning.