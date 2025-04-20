Queens churchgoers celebrate at new church after fire on the eve of Easter

A beloved and historic church in Queens caught fire just hours before Easter services, prompting its parishioners to find a new church to celebrate the Sunday festivities.

The pews of St. Edmund's Church in Breezy Point are charred and caked in debris after a 3-alarm fire engulfed the back of the church just before 2 p.m. Saturday. More than 100 firefighters, including volunteers, rushed toward the church to put of the flames.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

This is an old building. From the history textbooks it's 100 years old," Tommy Nestor said. Years before he joined the FDNY, Nestor took Sunday school classes at St. Edmund's Church.

"I saw family members and friends get married here," he told News 4.

Some relics were saved in the fire, like an ornate statue of Jesus. Other items of deep significance, like the priest's chair, were charred beyond recognition.

"Our hearts are heavy for this sacred space has been a home of faith, prayer, and sacraments for so many. Please join me in praying for the parish community," Bishop Robert Brennan of the Diocese of Brooklyn said in a statement.

Due to the fire, Bishop Brennan moved Easter Mass to St. Thomas More Church on Rockaway Point Boulevard.

The FDNY is still investigating the cause of the fire.