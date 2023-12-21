Armed car thieves target luxury vehicle owners in Queens

The NYPD is hunting two bandits who carjacked at least five luxury vehicles at gunpoint in the span of four days.

All of the attacks happened in Queens, mainly the 109th Precinct, between Friday, Dec. 15, and Monday, Dec. 18.

The first in the pattern occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, when a 35-year-old woman parked her gray 2018 Porsche sedan near 67th Avenue and 228th Street. An unidentified vehicle pulled up. Someone got out, showed a gun and stole the Porsche and the woman's phone before driving off in her vehicle as an accomplice drove the getaway vehicle.

Less than two hours later, cops say the same duo, driving the stolen 2018 Porsche, pulled up next to a black 2022 Mercedes-Benz sedan that a 46-year-old man had just parked on Farrington Street. Again, someone got out of the suspects' vehicle with a gun. This time, the victim was hit in the head before his car was stolen. The two thieves then rode off in the stolen cars, and were last seen heading eastbound on the Whitestone Expressway.

Two days later, late Sunday, the NYPD says two people believed to be the same suspects got into a 2022 BMX SUV driven by a 41-year-old man near Pople Avenue and College Point Boulevard. They showed a gun, and took his watch and $1,800 before fleeing in the gray Porsche they had stolen from the 35-year-old woman the previous Friday.

The other two incidents happened within an hour of each other in the pre-dawn hours Monday. First, the two suspects got into a black 2021 BMW SUV that the 25-year-old driver had parked on Prince Street. Again, they flashed a weapon. They hit the driver in the head with it before stealing his phone, jacket, sunglasses and his SUV.

A short time later, around 4 a.m. Monday, the two suspects, driving a black BMW sedan, collided with a 2021 BMW sedan near 41st Avenue and Haight Street. They showed the 45-year-old driver a gun, then stole his sunglasses and $1,000. They fled westbound on 41st Avenue without taking the car.

No serious injuries were reported in any of the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.