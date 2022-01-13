Queens Bus Groper Sought in Series of Assaults on Teen Girls

Cops are on the hunt for a man who they say has been getting on buses in Queens and sexually assaulting young women, multiple of them teenagers.

The NYPD released a photo late Wednesday night of the man, who's wanted for at least three incidents in November and December on Q25 and Q65 buses.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In all three cases, cops say, the man approached his victims and touched their buttocks or pressed his groin up against them. The victims were ages 14, 15 and 26.

Police say the suspect appears to be a teenager himself, perhaps 17 or 18 years old. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).