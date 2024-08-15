Woman faces 88-count animal cruelty indictment over NYC horror show

A 56-year-old Queens woman has been charged in an 88-count indictment with animal cruelty, criminal contempt and other crimes for allegedly keeping more than 20 dogs and cats in a filthy, two-story home in Jackson Heights, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Elizabeth Grant allegedly kept the animals in squalid conditions amid feces and urine-cakes floors. Three cats were found dead in the home; the animals that were living there didn't have accessible clean water, prosecutors say.

According to the charges, police executed a court-authorized search warrant for Grant’s home in May. At the entrance, there was a strong odor of ammonia and multiple dogs could be seen on the first floor, as well as one dead cat under a table. Once inside, officers allegedly observed feces, fur and urine on furniture, as well as the floor. There was an infestation of flies, trash and clutter throughout the first floor, too, according to the investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, 26 dogs and 12 cats were rescued from the home. A veterinarian examination concluded that a roughly 3-year-old Shih Tzu mix was extremely underweight, had matted fur infused with urine and feces, an inflamed skin condition and a corneal ulcer on her left eye. A male Shih Tzu dog was dehydrated, emaciated and underweight. This dog was blind in his right eye, likely caused by a corneal rupture. It's not clear how the cats died.

The veterinarian stated that the environment where the animals lived was completely inappropriate and insufficient to maintain their health, according to the complaint The overpowering odor made it difficult for the pets to breathe. The overcrowding, unsafe and filthy conditions exacerbated medical problems and caused suffering, discomfort and pain.

Grant’s home also showed significant signs of disrepair. The stairs were so damaged that a ladder had to be used by first responders to access the second floor. The first-floor ceiling appeared peeling and rotting due to fluid damage, officials said. The ammonia odor was so strong it caused eye irritation, and members of the NYPD and the ASPCA at the scene had to wear respirators and protective clothing.

Grant, of 82nd Street, was ordered back to court in September after her arraignment on the indictment Wednesday. The contempt charge stems from a violation of a standing court order that the defendant shall not own, harbor or have custody or control of any animal through April 30, 2028. The circumstances behind that order weren't clear.

Her lawyer didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Grant faces up to two years in jail if convicted.

"Pets are not collectibles. They require care, adequate food and water, and a clean place to live," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "Sadly, this defendant is charged with doing little more than accumulating pets and failing to provide the basic sustenance for life. Three animals are dead as a result of this defendant’s alleged negligence and the others suffered from diseases and other ailments."

"The severity of this recurring hoarding situation – which has resulted in the suffering of countless animals and has put a tremendous strain on local resources – shines a light on the complexities and far-reaching effects of animal hoarding and how incredibly challenging it can be to effectively address and prevent," added Stacy Wolf, senior vice president of ASPCA Policy, Response & Engagement. "These animals – and the rescue teams that helped bring them to safety – were exposed to severely dangerous hazards and deplorable conditions. We thank our partners at the NYPD and the Queen’s District Attorney’s Office for continuing to pursue justice in this case, and we hope to see an end to the ongoing pain this situation has caused for all of those involved over the years – animals and people alike."

The animals were sent to the ASPCA’s Animal Recovery Center in Manhattan for immediate medical and behavioral care. Some of the animals demonstrated fearful behavior and entered ASPCA rehabilitation programs where they received specialized treatment to overcome their fear. Many of these cats and dogs have since been adopted.