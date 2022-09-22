Queen Haters Deface Iconic Charging Bull Statue Day After Monarch's Death

Cops are looking for a group of people who defaced Wall Street's Charging Bull with curses to "the queen," and while it wasn't clear they were referring to the late British monarch, it happened less than a day after news broke of her death.

The NYPD says four people were seen approaching the famous statue at Morris Street and Broadway in Bowling Green around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Queen Elizabeth II's death was reported the day before.

One of them used a paint-marke-type instrument to write "F--- the Queen" on the bull. They ran off afterward.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TPS.