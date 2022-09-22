Manhattan

Queen Haters Deface Iconic Charging Bull Statue Day After Monarch's Death

It wasn't clear which queen the profanity referred to, but the vandalism happened the day after Britain reported the death of its longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II

NYPD

Cops are looking for a group of people who defaced Wall Street's Charging Bull with curses to "the queen," and while it wasn't clear they were referring to the late British monarch, it happened less than a day after news broke of her death.

The NYPD says four people were seen approaching the famous statue at Morris Street and Broadway in Bowling Green around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Queen Elizabeth II's death was reported the day before.

One of them used a paint-marke-type instrument to write "F--- the Queen" on the bull. They ran off afterward.

No injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanWall StreetQueen Elizabeth IIcharging bull
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us