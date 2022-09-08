Queen Elizabeth's NYC Garden Honors 9/11 Victims with English Tradition

What to Know Queen Elizabeth II visited New York City several times during her 70-year reign, but did you know she has a garden in NYC that honors September 11 victims?

After learning the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing at the age of 96 on Thursday, New Yorkers visited the garden -- located at 11 Hanover Square in the Financial District -- to pay their respects.

The garden was formally renamed in 2012 to "The Queen Elizabeth II September 11th Garden, Inc."

After learning the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing at the age of 96 on Thursday, New Yorkers visited the garden -- located at 11 Hanover Square in the Financial District -- that was named after her to pay their respects and reflect on the monarch’s life.

In July 2010, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg welcomed Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, to officially open the garden. There the queen met the families of British victims’ of the 9/11 terror attacks.

As people stopped by the garden to pay their respects, visitor Kevin Bernhardt laid flowers on the plaque in front of the park.

“Obviously, very sad," Bernhardt told News 4 about his initial thought when he heard the news of the queen's death. "I come from a British household so I thought I’d take the dog for a walk through the garden."

Kip Potter, another New Yorker who visited the garden, did so as a moment to reflect on the queen's legacy.

The garden was formally renamed in 2012 to “The Queen Elizabeth II September 11th Garden, Inc.” to officially dedicate the garden as the memorial for the victims of the 9/11 attacks and Her Diamond Jubilee.