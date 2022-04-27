Q70 Bus to LaGuardia Is Free for All Starting May 1, Hochul Says

The MTA Q70 bus to LaGuardia Airport will be free for all starting May 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

"I thought that made a lot of sense: that the Q70 bus could be this interim means to let people know that this is a good way to get from the airport to the next station 10 minutes away," Hochul said during an MTA meeting.

Transfers from the subway to the bus are already free for two hours when you use your MetroCard (you have to get a receipt from a kiosk, but you won't be charged). However, with this news, now all can ride that bus line for free.

"Starting May 1st, the fares on the Q70 bus will be suspended while we are going through our process of alternative means with the airtrain," Hochul said referencing the rail link.

The $2 billion project to build a rail link connecting New York City to LaGuardia Airport was officially put on hold last fall, after weeks of criticism from public officials and a lawsuit from neighborhood and environmental groups.

In a news release at the time, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it is pausing the project to consider alternatives.