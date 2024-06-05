Five-foot python found under sink at Upper West Side apartment

A five-foot python was found under a sink inside an Upper West Side apartment, and now police are trying to figure out how it got there and to whom it may have belonged.

Police responded to a call at 8 a.m. Wednesday to a building on West 87th Street after the caller said the snake was under a sink in the apartment. Officers got to the home and took the snake, a brown and beige colored python, to the ASPCA.

The reptile did not appear to be harmed.

It was not clear where the snake came from or how it got under the sink. Unless the owner has a Dangerous Animal License, it is illegal to own a python (or any constrictor snake) in New York.

An investigation is ongoing.

A slithering snake causing hiss-teria in Manhattan.



Earlier today, @NYPD24Pct officers received 911 calls of a snake crawling up an exterior gate & attempting to enter a basement apartment. Fortunately, @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Service Unit managed to corral the snake &… pic.twitter.com/WTkLepLl5q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 5, 2024