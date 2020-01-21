Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Stabbed in Artery Faces More Surgery

What to Know A Putnam County sheriff's deputy -- who had surgery after being stabbed when responding to a disturbance Monday morning -- will have to undergo another surgery, according to the sheriff's department

A Putnam County sheriff's deputy -- who had surgery after being stabbed when responding to a disturbance Monday morning -- will have to undergo another surgery, according to the sheriff's department.

Sheriff Robert L. Langley, Jr. says that, at approximately 10 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence in the Town of Putnam Valley.

He said the cops found a father and son arguing at the home, and the son locked himself in a room. The father busted down the door, and the son then allegedly stabbed his father multiple times.

When deputies stepped in to Taser the son, one of the officers got in a tussle with him and was stabbed in the arm, which severed an artery.

Langley, Jr. said the other deputy called an ambulance but another deputy arrived, and they decided to drive their colleague to hospital in the patrol car.

He says doctors were able to repair and artery and the injured deputy is recovering. He is said to have been recently married.

The suspect's father also survived.

On Tuesday, Langley Jr. said the deputy is doing well, in good spirits and has a good prognosis. However, he will be undergoing an additional surgery to repair muscle and nerve damage.

Additionally, Langley Jr. said the deputy's wounds were severe that he required a transfusion of three pints of blood.

Although the sheriff will not identify the deputy, he did say he has been on the job for seven years.