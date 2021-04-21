politics

Putin Warns Against Crossing Russia's ‘Red Lines,' Talks Up Military Advancement

By Natasha Turak, CNBC

Mikhail Svetlov | Getty Images
  • Moscow will respond "harshly," "quickly" and "asymmetrically" to foreign provocations, Putin told an audience of Russia's top officials and lawmakers.
  • He added that he "hoped" no foreign actor would cross Russia's "red lines," according to a Reuters translation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his annual State of the Nation speech, warned on Wednesday against provoking his country, promising a swift retaliation against anyone who crossed "red lines."

Moscow will respond "harshly," "quickly" and "asymmetrically" to foreign provocations, Putin told an audience of Russia's top officials and lawmakers, adding that he "hoped" no foreign actor would cross Russia's "red lines," according to a Reuters translation.

Putin also touted the country's planned investment in expanded military education, hypersonic weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles. But Russia wants peace and arms control agreements, he stressed simultaneously.

The 68-year-old leader also condemned what he described as the constant tendency of international actors to blame Russia for wrongdoing, saying it had become like a sport.

The comments came in the final half hour of the 90-minute speech, which was predominantly focused on Russia's fight against the coronavirus pandemic and domestic economic and social issues.

The speech came against the backdrop of deteriorating tensions with the U.S. and EU, and follows the recent imposition of sanctions on Russia from the Joe Biden administration over alleged cyberattacks, human rights violations and activity in Ukraine.

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsRussiaVladimir PutinWorld Politics
