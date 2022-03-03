Connecticut

‘Putin Punch' From CT Soda Company Raises Funds for Ukraine Relief

Putin Punch soda bottles
Handout

In Connecticut, a sweet drink is being bottled to help a bitter situation.

Avery Beverage’s "Putin Punch" soda went on sale this week, with proceeds going to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

On the bottle's label is Russian President Vladimir Putin getting punched in the face by a boxing glove, along with the hashtag #standwithukraine.

The owner of Avery Beverage estimates they've sold hundreds of bottles, with 50 cents from each going to humanitarian relief efforts.

For those wondering what a Putin Punch tastes like, Avery's owner describes it as a tart fruit punch.

This article tagged under:

ConnecticutRussia-Ukraine CrisisSmall Business
