Pumpkin Smashes Into Car Windshield After Thrown from Moving Vehicle on Long Island

A terrifying Halloween prank on Long Island could have had deadly consequences, after a pumpkin was thrown out of a moving vehicle and smashed into the windshield of another car going the opposite direction.

The mangled windshield on Nick Costi’s car tells only part of the 22-year-olds harrowing story. He was driving home early Sunday with his girlfriend when Suffolk County police said someone in a passing car chucked the gourd out of their window.

“As you see by the glass, it's pretty bad damage,” Costi said. “Thankfully it didn't go through the windshield...I'm thankful to be alive.”

Pieces of the pumpkin could be found along Townline Road in Hauppauge on Tuesday, where the car was hit two days prior. Amazingly, neither Costi nor his girlfriend were hurt, although the incident did leave the pair shaken up.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“When I closed my eyes, I really had no idea if I was alive to be honest with you. So I opened them and saw the broken glass and that I was still moving,” Costi said. “I was frightened and managed to pull over right away.”

Costi’s mother expressed hope police would find the person responsible, saying she was “horrified someone would do something like this.”

Suffolk police said that if suspect can be identified, then charges will “definitely” be coming. They are seeking surveillance video to identity the car involved.

In a similar incident 18 years ago, a Long Island woman was nearly killed. That time it was a turkey that crashed through her windshield after being tossed from a moving car.

Costi said his father just told him that story, and he’s happy to have avoided a similar fate to the victim in that incident.

“That could have been me. I'm glad it wasn't,” he said.