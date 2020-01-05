Public Menorah, Two Churches Vandalized in NY Town: Police

What to Know A vandal or vandals toppled a menorah, broke windows at two churches and a library and shattered four glass doors at a theater in Yorktown

The acts of vandalism were discovered on Saturday morning and "appear linked," police say

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said he was “deeply concerned about the latest rash of vandalism... directed against Judaism and Catholicism"

A public menorah was toppled and windows at two churches were destroyed in what officials are calling a “rash of vandalism” in Yorktown this weekend.

A vandal or vandals toppled the menorah at Jack DeVito Veterans’ Memorial Field & Track and broke windows at the First Presbyterian Church of Yorktown, St. Patrick’s Old Stone Church and the John C. Hart Memorial Library, the Town of Yorktown and Yorktown police said in a joint statement.

Four glass doors at the Yorktown Stage were also shattered, police said. The acts of vandalism were discovered on Saturday morning.

“At this point, the incidents appear linked,” the statement said. “Town personnel are repairing the damaged town facilities.”

“The Town of Yorktown wholeheartedly condemns these hateful and disrespectful acts,” the statement added. “We will attempt to identify and hold accountable those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

In a statement on Sunday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said he was “deeply concerned about the latest rash of vandalism, this time in Yorktown, directed against Judaism and Catholicism.”

“My office is in communication with the Town and have offered the help and support of Human Rights Commision and the Westchester County Public Safety Department,” he said.

“We take these incidents with utmost seriousness. They are the reflection of a spreading sickness that encourages public expression of hatred,” he added. “We reject this behavior fully and completely.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Yorktown Police Department at 914-962-4141.