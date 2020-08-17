PSEG Long Island to Reimburse Customers for Goods Damaged During Isaias Outage

PSEG Long Island has agreed to reimburse customers who lost food and medicine due to power outages during Tropical Storm Isaias.

The concession came Monday during the Nassau County Legislature hearing into the utility's lack of preparation for the storm. The utility announced it will reimburse residential customers up to $250 for lost food and up to $300 for lost medicine. Commercial customers can seek food reimbursement up to $5,000.

Proof is required, however. Residential customers filing claims under $150 must provide an itemized list, and those claiming more than $150 must also provide proof.

Customers qualify to file for reimbursement if they were without power for at least 72 hours, the utility specified. Claims will be accepted until Sept. 16.

Additionally, the utility's president and CEO Dan Eichhorn also acknowledged a new outage-management computer system installed in 2014 -- with the promise of enabling faster response to outages -- failed.