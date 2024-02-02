Manhattan

Protesters scuffle with police during pro-Palestinian march near Columbia University

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A brief scuffle broke out between protesters and NYPD officers during a pro-Palestinian march and protest near Columbia University Friday afternoon.

Chopper 4 captured video of a group protesters pushing and shoving with police and several people being led away in handcuffs at 119th Street and Amsterdam Ave.

After the scuffle, the protesters continued on with a march in Morningside Heights.

Around 5:15 p.m., another scuffle broke out on Broadway near 108th Street and at least one person appeared to be put in the back of a police vehicle by officer.

Several physical altercations with police broke out during a pro-Palestinian protest and march on Friday afternoon in Morningside Heights.

No word on any arrests from the NYPD.

Manhattan
