Protesters scuffle with police during pro-Palestinian march near Columbia University

A brief scuffle broke out between protesters and NYPD officers during a pro-Palestinian march and protest near Columbia University Friday afternoon.
Chopper 4 captured video of a group protesters pushing and shoving with police and several people being led away in handcuffs at 119th Street and Amsterdam Ave.
After the scuffle, the protesters continued on with a march in Morningside Heights.
Around 5:15 p.m., another scuffle broke out on Broadway near 108th Street and at least one person appeared to be put in the back of a police vehicle by officer.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
No word on any arrests from the NYPD.