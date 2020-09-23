Breonna Taylor

Protesters March Through NYC Streets Over Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

Protesters took to the streets throughout New York City Wednesday in the hours after the grand jury indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in which none of the three officers were charged directly in her death.

As many as 50 demonstrators starting marching along streets in Soho early in the evening, making their way down Broadway. Organizers were not sure where the protest would wind up, but said that it would remain peaceful. The group said the size of the demonstration didn’t matter, but more importantly that their message is clear.

Another protest started outside Barclays Center about an hour after the Manhattan march, with the crowd there heading toward Washington Square Park, organizers said. According to police, there hadn’t been any reports of damage or arrests made.

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, but no charges were filed against the other two officers. The decision sparked protests throughout the afternoon and into the evening in Louisville, which has enacted a curfew.

At least two police officers were shot during a night of unrest in the Kentucky city.

