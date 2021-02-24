Prosecutors Identify Mom, 11-Year-Old Son Found Dead in NJ Park Pond

Authorities on Wednesday identified the mother and son found dead in a New Jersey pond the prior evening, though are withholding the name of the woman's 6-year-old son, who alerted others to call 911 with his cries for help, a source said.

Warda Syed, 35, and her 11-year-old son, Uzair Ahmed, were discovered in a pond in the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park in Boonton around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A 6-year-old boy, also confirmed to be Syed's child, was at the scene unharmed. A law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the case told News 4 he was screaming for his mother, which prompted others to call 911.

Syed and her children are all Boonton residents. Morris County prosecutors and law enforcement officials, as well as local authorities, declined in a joint statement to release additional information on the case Wednesday, saying further details would be revealed when appropriate."

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s

Office Major Crimes Unit, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Boonton Police Department Detective Bureau and Boonton Fire Department Swiftwater Rescue Team, officials said

In announcing the grim discoveries Tuesday, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said that first responders "found footprints going into the water;" the bodies were discovered at the top of the waterfall that the river flows into.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why the mother and son were in the water.

Those who live in the area said they couldn't imagine anyone going into the river on purpose, no matter if it was summer or winter.

"Who wants to go in the water at this time of year anyway?" said Lexi Finn, who said the water is not clean. "You don't want to go in this water at all."

"We're going to spend some time on this and do a thorough investigation to ensure that we find the facts out as to what happened here," Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said Tuesday.