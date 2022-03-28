New York

Prosecutors, FBI Looking Into NY Lt. Gov. Benjamin's Campaign Finances: Sources

By Jonathan Dienst and Melissa Russo

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Manhattan federal prosecutors and the FBI are investigating whether New York Lt. Gov . Brian Benjamin knowingly engaged in a campaign finance fraud scheme, and subpoenas have been issued in connection with the investigation, two sources familiar with the subpoenas say.

The investigators are also looking into whether in exchange, Benjamin helped dole out state money to contributors and/or their projects.

Benjamin was appointed lieutenant governor by Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2021, shortly after losing a primary bid for New York City comptroller. He had previously spent four years representing parts of Harlem in the state Senate.

Subpoenas have been issued as part of the investigation to the state Senate secretary and some linked to Benjamin's past campaigns, the sources said Sunday. The lieutenant governor has not been charged.

The investigation comes after the FBI arrested Benjamin fundraiser Gerald Migdol in November. He is charged with wire fraud in connection with an alleged campaign fraud scheme linked to past Benjamin fundraising.

The lieutenant governor's office was not immediately available to comment on the indictment. His office, at the time of Migdol's arrest, had said it was prepared to cooperate with the authorities.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney and a spokesman for the FBI both declined WNBC requests for comment.  

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins did not return requests for comment. 

A lawyer for Migdol did not return requests for comment. 

