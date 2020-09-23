Roosevelt Island

Proposed Roosevelt Island Building Would Forever Change NYC Skyline

The environmentally friendly behemoth would be powered (at least in part) by wind and solar power, with designers saying the idea is that people could both live and work here, minimizing the building’s carbon footprint

NBC Universal, Inc.

A French architect’s dream about the future of living and working in New York City involves Roosevelt Island in a big way – a really big way.

In renderings, the proposed building looks as if it’s a cruise ship is docked off the island, but instead would actually be a massive new living and working complex that extends 160 floors into the sky. Trees are features on almost every floor of the design, inside and out.

The environmentally friendly behemoth would also be powered (at least in part) by wind and solar power. Designers say the idea is that people could both live and work here, minimizing the building’s carbon footprint.

News

Breonna Taylor 2 hours ago

Protesters March Through NYC Streets Over Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

COVID-19 17 hours ago

‘Urgent Action' Needed to Contain Sprawling New NYC Cluster; Mayor Vows ‘Whatever It Takes'

French architecture firm Rescubika is behind the proposal, with the design released online recently. While many who were asked about it seemed to approve of it, enjoying its appearance and its eco-friendliness, others were more realistic.

“By the time the build it, I’ll be dead,” said one woman.

While she may not be wrong, the design is only an architectural dream – an idea of what the city of tomorrow could look like. But given recent new buildings that have sprung up across the city over the past few years, one thing is certain: The iconic skyline is always changing.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation – which oversees island development – has no plans to move forward with the development, but did say that they were “honored and appreciative of the proposed building concept … a state-of-the-art concept that could help propel themes of environmental protection and conservancy.”

This article tagged under:

Roosevelt IslandNew York City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us