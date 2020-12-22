Propane Tank Explodes After Truck Rollover, Shutting Down NYC Expressway

An explosion caused by a tanker truck carrying propane tanks forced a New York City expressway to shut down around midnight Tuesday.

Authorities say all westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway at Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens are closed after the semi-truck rolled over and the impact exploded the propane tanks, leaving the vehicle engulfed flames.

Due to a vehicle fire, all westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway at Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens are closed in both directions. Consider alternate routes. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/GpdlTK7FPB. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 22, 2020

Videos posted on Citizen App by witnesses show massive flames and smoke shooting into the sky before first responders were able to put the fire under control.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or whether the truck driver was injured.

No other information was immediately available.

I’m safe, this seems to be across the highway and I have my bug out bag if I have to evacuate but WHAT JUST HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/o8mhKO57re — God Rest Ye Merry Nellamen (@Nellachronism) December 22, 2020

This is a developing story.