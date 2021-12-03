Probationary FDNY Firefighter Dies After Randall's Island Training Exercise

A 31-year-old probationary firefighter from Brooklyn died Friday morning one day after suffering a medical episode during academy training on Randall's Island, the FDNY announced.

Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced the death of Vincent Malveaux six weeks into the trainee's 18 weeks of instruction. He previously worked as an EMT within the department in the University Heights section of the Bronx responding to countless calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a heartbreaking loss of a young man who chose a life of brave service to others, first providing outstanding emergency medical care as an EMT in the Bronx and then training to be a New York City Firefighter,” Nigro said.

According to the department, Fire Academy training includes work in fire suppression and medical response, hazardous materials incidents, collapse and confined space rescue training, auto extrication, building inspections, and procedures for engine and ladder operations.

“Our entire Department mourns the passing of this heroic individual who dedicated himself to saving lives. Our thoughts are with his family, our EMTs who worked closely beside him, and his fellow Probies," Nigro added.

The Brooklyn firefighter is the 1,154th member of the FDNY to die in the line-of-duty.