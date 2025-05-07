Pro-Palestinian protesters enter Butler Library at Columbia University

Pro-Palestinian protesters entered Butler Library on Columbia University's campus bringing NYPD officers to the area to monitor the situation, according to campus and city officials.

The protest, which began around 4 p.m., is isolated to the library's reading room, according to the university.

Columbia's Public Safety Team is asking people in the library for identification and to disperse saying protesters who fail to comply will face violations of campus rules and possible arrest, according to a university spokesperson.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"While this is isolated to one room in the library, it is completely unacceptable that some individuals are choosing to disrupt academic activities as our students are studying and preparing for final exams. These disruptions of our campus and academic activities will not be tolerated," the university spokesperson said.

The campus said no one who is involved in the protest has agreed to leave, though chanting could also be heard outside the library.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Mayor Eric Adams told News 4 the behavior of the protesters in the library is "unacceptable."

"I want to say to parents, if you're children is on the Columbia campus and participating in this, I think you should reach out to them," Adams said on News 4. "This is not what you do on a college campus, particularly going inside a library and protesting in this manner. We are engaged with the college, they have asked for our help and the NYPD is en route."

New York Mayor Eric Adams joined News 4 to talk about the protests at Columbia University and also crime in the city and recent high-profile cases.

Campus members are being asked to avoid the area near Butler Library.