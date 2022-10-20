What Happened to Misrach? Princeton University Student Missing Nearly a Week

Princeton University students were told once again Thursday to expect increased law enforcement presence on and around campus as the desperate search for missing undergrad Misrach Ewunetie nears a full week.

No additional details were provided in Thursday morning's brief update. Campus safety has advised students they'll see more drones, helicopters and watercraft canvassing the university for Ewunetie, who hasn't been seen since Friday.

The 20-year-old woman, a member of Princeton's Class of 2024, was last seen near Scully Hall, where she lives on campus, around 3 a.m. Friday, according to an alert from the university that went out earlier this week.

It's not clear who reported her missing or when, exactly, the college and others started to look for her, but The Department of Public Safety says its efforts thus far have turned up empty.

An email sent to students living on campus indicated Ewunetie's family and friends haven't heard from her for days.

News 4

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ewunetie is a junior pursuing a sociology degree with a computer applications certificate from the Ivy League school. She had internships with McKinsey & Company and Bank of America over the last few years and attended high school at Villa Angela-St. Joseph in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ewunetie is also a 2021 LEDA Career Fellow and spent years volunteering at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in her home state, her profile says.

The missing woman is described as being about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on Ewunetie is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at 609-258-1000.