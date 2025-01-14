British Royal Family

Princess Kate says her cancer is in remission

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. It came after she underwent abdominal surgery. The palace has declined to specify the nature or stage of her cancer in the interest of privacy

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Four months after announcing she had completed chemotherapy for cancer, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton says she is in remission.

She made the announcement Tuesday on X, thanking her doctors and the community at large for their support.

Read her full message below:

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. 

My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional. 

In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.

It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C"

Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. It came after she underwent abdominal surgery. The palace has declined to specify the nature or stage of her cancer in the interest of privacy.

