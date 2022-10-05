Royal Family

Princess Anne, Daughter of Late Queen Elizabeth, Takes Ride on Staten Island Ferry

NYC Department of Transportation

The United Kingdom's Princess Anne is making a royal visit to New York City, and was spotted going for a ride on a ship familiar to many city residents — but isn't exactly ready to be part of His Majesty's Royal Navy.

The New York City Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip while she was aboard the Staten Island Ferry on Tuesday.

Anne recently returned to royal duties, but it was not immediately clear why she was on the ferry.

The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth, the princess spoke Monday at a black tie gala for the English-Speaking Union. The nonprofit offers educational opportunities and cultural exchange programs to English-language learners.

This article tagged under:

Royal FamilyStaten Island Ferryprincess anne
