Pride Flag Torn Down by Long Island Duo Yelling ‘Anti-LGBTQ Slurs': Police

A hate crimes investigation on Long Island is getting assistance from state police after two perps on bikes were observed damaging a Pride flag and shouting slurs, authorities said.

Detectives from Suffolk County's Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the May incident at a home in Patchogue.

Video circulated by the police department on Friday shows the two riders pedaling down a street after allegedly tearing down a flag from a Case Avenue home on May 17.

The suspects also reportedly shouted anti-LGBTQ slurs, police said.

In response to the new images of the wanted individuals, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced additional state resources to assist in the investigation.

"LGBTQ+ New Yorkers should be able to feel safe and welcome in our communities. I’ve directed

@nyspolice to assist Suffolk County however needed in the investigation," Hochul tweeted.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.